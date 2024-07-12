Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s TWO Babydaddies!!! Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s pregnancy is so messy! Related Posts Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finally Addresses Paternity Questions & Says She Hasn't Thought About Her Ex At All Louisiana Law States That The Father Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Child Is Ex Ryan Anderson -- YES, REALLY! Gypsy Rose Blanchard Making So Much Money! Donald Trump Recruiting More Celebs! Ellen DeGeneres Gives Up! And More! | Perez Hilton Gypsy Rose Blanchard Told Ex Ryan Anderson About Pregnancy Before Announcement -- Here's How He Took It! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 12, 2024 15:30pm PDT Share This Categories Gypsy Rose Blanchard Perezitos PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article