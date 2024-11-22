Hailey Bieber Celebrates Birthday, But... That's Not Cake! WTF Is She Eating???

Leave it to Hailey Bieber to start a new trend — although, we aren’t sure if this one is going to catch on!

Ahead of the Rhode founder’s 28th birthday Friday, she’s been celebrating with some close friends. On Instagram Thursday, her bestie Lori Harvey shared a snap of Hailey to her Stories, affectionately calling her a “birthday bean” as they enjoyed some snacks together. And we say “snacks” because… just WTF are they eating?!

See the pic (below):

Huh?? That ain’t birthday cake, that’s for sure! Is that some kind of gelatin??

Seriously, what IS that?? Fans were just as shocked as we were, quickly deciding it just looks like a chunk of glass with a few pieces of fruit on it — and her name written in icing. Everything but the cake! On Reddit, commenters made their opinions about Justin Bieber‘s wife’s festivities known:

“Give this poor girl some birthday cake, eating crumbs and fruit on birthday” “At first, I thought it was a pretty presentation. Then I looked closer and it’s a sliced piece of melon and 1 small chocolate! She has the most basic-girl boring life.” “are finances that rough in the beiber household that one piece of melon, 1 raspberry, a tiny piece of fudge, and a single rose the best she can buy for herself and pretend it’s from him lol”

Or maybe it wasn’t even there with her at all? One social media user suggested the wild conspiracy theory:

“It’s edited in. The plate with foods. Probably also the fork. So strange”

What do U think is going on here, Perezcious readers? And just what is that snack? Give us your best guess in the comments (below).

[Image via Lori Harvey/Instagram]