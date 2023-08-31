Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

Heather McDonald Is A Mean Girl? Justin Martindale Makes Some Bold Accusations And... | Perez Hilton

New Patreon EXCLUSIVE podcast episode is out! Bringing the Juicy Scoop to The PHP! Dissecting this Heather McDonald and Justin Martindale drama and not holding anything back! This and much more on our latest show! CLICK HERE to listen to the newest episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker in full at Patreon.com/PerezHilton

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 31, 2023 15:15pm PDT

Share This