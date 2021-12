Listen to your heart, as the Roxette song goes! Daddy wanted a less busy day with the kids. This is our version of that! It’s still FUN!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

Thank you for your support! Extra special thanks to everyone that has picked up our new CBD gummies! They are cutting-edge! Different and better than the rest! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com