I Got Into A FIGHT With Strangers In Las Vegas! In Front Of My Children! | Perez Hilton

Hockey is known for being rowdy on the ice, but Perez wasn’t prepared for it to be like that off the ice too! We took the kids to see the Las Vegas Golden Knights play and got into a heated altercation with some jerks! They’d never seen dad get riled up like that before! Thankfully, the Knights beat the Predators and we still had a winning day – despite the drama. We also went to THE COOLEST mini golf experience on the planet!!! And we ate at a Guy Fieri restaurant in the Rio! Watch to experience it all!

