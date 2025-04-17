I Got To Ride The Goodyear Blimp! THIS WAS SO EPIC!!! Must Watch!!!!! Come Inside And Above With Me And My Children! Scary But... | Perez Hilton Truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Thank you x infinity, @Goodyear!!!! Related Posts Trippy! Welcome To Wink World! In Las Vegas: I've Never Had Oysters LIKE THIS Before! In Las Vegas: Las Vegas Has The Best PARKING LOTS Too! If You Like Burning Man, You Will Love THIS! In Las Vegas: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 17, 2025 10:29am PDT Share This Categories J.R. Hilton Mayte Hilton Mia Hilton Perezitos PerezTV Personally Perez YouTube