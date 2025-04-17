Got A Tip?

I Got To Ride The Goodyear Blimp! THIS WAS SO EPIC!!! Must Watch!!!!! Come Inside And Above With Me And My Children! Scary But... | Perez Hilton

Truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Thank you x infinity, @Goodyear!!!!

Apr 17, 2025 10:29am PDT

