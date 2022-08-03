I Have Been Redeemed! | Perez Hilton Home » Personally Perez » I Have Been Redeemed! | Perez Hilton It’s a new Perez! The happiest we have ever been!! Related Posts Minions movie at the theater in GVR. And we dined with our friend JJ Snyder at Hank's steakhouse and capped off the evening with a show by Richard Marx. Our first time seeing him in concert - and it won't be the last! Watch some wonderful highlights from his performance HERE!/hqdefault.jpg" /> My Mom Is DRIVING ME CRAZY In Las Vegas! And Richard Marx LIVE Is Crazy Good!!! | Perez Hilton I Was A Real C U Next Tuesday, Perez Hilton Admits! AND... Shane Dawson Opens Up About Being “Cancelled” - For The First Time! watch!/hqdefault.jpg" /> Monster Jam And Monster Mistake! Hectic And Electric Day! Trucks, Motorcycles And Tears! | Perez Hilton And Family CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 03, 2022 11:38am PDT Share This Categories PerezTV Personally Perez YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article