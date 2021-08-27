I Take My Children To A Water Theme Park For The First Time - And I LOSE A KID!!! | Perez Hilton And Family

Las Vegas is HOT in the summer and we had never taken the children to a water theme park – so I thought it would be the perfect place to go for one of our first outings! We went to Cowabunga Bay and the worst thing happened! Mia got lost! For about 10 minutes there our heart sank and we were thinking all of the worst case scenarios! It was not the outing we had planned! But… the kids had a blast! Watch it ALL!

