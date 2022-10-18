In Tears! My Daughter Cries After I Do Her Hair! AND We Explore Carlsbad, California!

The last day of our getaway for Mayte’s 5th ended with a bang! Daddy does not do her hair as well as grandma. And she let m know it! A very dramatic start to our day! Eventually we make it out of our hotel and head to the SEA LIFE Aquarium. This was spectacular! You have to see!!! And, finally, we ended our birthday vacation with a visit to a local pumpkin patch in Carlsbad. It was soooooo cute! And FUN! And expensive! Watch!

Enjoy!

