Baby TikTok Star Elliana Rose Dies At 10 Months Old After Battle With Rare Condition

A TikTok influencer is grieving the tragic loss of her infant… and so are the little girl’s many fans.

Baby Elliana Rose may have popped up on your TikTok FYP over the past several months. Her mom Hannah Campbell has been documenting the infant’s heartbreaking battle with junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) — a rare medical condition “that causes fragile, blistering skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Sadly, Elliana Rose’s journey came to an end on Monday. Hannah uploaded a video with clips of the darling girl throughout her life, announcing:

“In loving memory of Ellie. She passed peacefully last night, wrapped in love. Thank you all for supporting her, and us.”

So, so heartbreaking. The mourning mother’s caption continues in the video:

“I don’t know what to do with myself today. I’m heartbroken. I’m also angry. No family should ever have to go through this. EB took our baby. Let’s fight for a cure so no more children have to suffer.”

How completely devastating.

Hannah previously shared that Elliana Rose was diagnosed with the fatal condition at just 3 months old — which forced her to enroll the infant into hospice care shortly after.

Our hearts are broken for the Campbell family. You can visit their GoFundMe HERE.

Rest in peace, Elliana Rose.

[Images via Hannah Campbell/TikTok]