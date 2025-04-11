Baby TikTok Star Elliana Rose Dies At 10 Months Old After Battle With Rare Condition

Got A Tip?

Influencer’s Daughter Elliana Rose Dies At 10 Months Old After Battle With Rare Condition

A TikTok influencer is grieving the tragic loss of her infant… and so are the little girl’s many fans.

Baby Elliana Rose may have popped up on your TikTok FYP over the past several months. Her mom Hannah Campbell has been documenting the infant’s heartbreaking battle with junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) — a rare medical condition “that causes fragile, blistering skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

@ellianas_journey

Got Ellie settled this morning and took Ember to Lowe’s to grab what we need for the playroom project. Excited to make this space special for the girls! ????️❤️ #EBawareness #ourjourney #fyp #hospice #BUTTERFLYBABY #EpidermolysisBullosa #morning #babytok

♬ Peaceful Mind – neozilla

Sadly, Elliana Rose’s journey came to an end on Monday. Hannah uploaded a video with clips of the darling girl throughout her life, announcing:

“In loving memory of Ellie. She passed peacefully last night, wrapped in love. Thank you all for supporting her, and us.”

So, so heartbreaking. The mourning mother’s caption continues in the video:

“I don’t know what to do with myself today. I’m heartbroken. I’m also angry. No family should ever have to go through this. EB took our baby. Let’s fight for a cure so no more children have to suffer.”

How completely devastating.

Hannah previously shared that Elliana Rose was diagnosed with the fatal condition at just 3 months old — which forced her to enroll the infant into hospice care shortly after.

@ellianas_journey

3 month old Elliana Campbell was diagnosed with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa #JEB #babytok #spreadingawareness #raredisease #skinstok #epidermolysisbullosa

♬ original sound – ellianarose6

@ellianas_journey

Enrolling my newborn baby into hospice care is NOT the way i imagined things would go after her birth. I will make sure the time she has here on this earth are full of love. #cureEb #EBawareness #butterflychildren

♬ I Get to Love You – Acoustic – Mysha Didi

Our hearts are broken for the Campbell family. You can visit their GoFundMe HERE.

Rest in peace, Elliana Rose.

[Images via Hannah Campbell/TikTok]

Apr 10, 2025 17:40pm PDT

