Inside The Madcap Motel's MADNESS! Downtown Los Angeles' Newest It Girl! Must See! | Perez Hilton

The just-opened Elsewehere at the Madcap Motel is THE BEST immersive experience that we have ever attended!!! This is not just Instagramable moments. This is theater. It’s interactive. It’s art. It’s so well executed! And we are so grateful that it is now in LA! It was supposed to open in March of 2020, but we know what happened then. So thankful to be experiencing semblances of normalcy and immensely enjoying our new reality! Things are way better than last year! Watch above as we take you through another dimension and explore this mystical escape!

