Is Alec Baldwin's Wife Hurting His Career? | Perez Hilton

Should Alec Baldwin‘s wife take a much longer break from social media? Or quit altogether? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version!

Hilaria should be an affiliate for our CBD gummies! Or is that a bad idea? YOU can earn more while getting the word out about My True 10! CLICK HERE to apply at https://www.mytrue10.com/affilate-application/