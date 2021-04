's The Unholy in the theater and that he wouldn't have nightmares. How'd that work out? Watch to find out! His first time evert seeing a scary movie at the cinema! It's quite the different experience from when we saw Chucky at home - his only other time seeing a horror film. This one, though, is the supernatural genre. Was it any good? Perez chimes in with his review too! Enjoy !/hqdefault.jpg" />