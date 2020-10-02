It’s The Final Countdown!

From Perez: This Tuesday, Wednesday AND Thursday I am doing virtual signings for my new memoir! Please please please come join me at one of the events! I am hustling so hard to launch this well! I need you now more than ever, my fram! And, if you haven’t ordered your copies yet, every one bought through one of these release parties will be signed by me! More info on each partner’s website and socials. See you live in a few days!!!