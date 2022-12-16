Jen Shah's Home Was FULL Of Knockoff Designer Bags & Jewelry!

Apparently, Jen Shah — who never shied away from bragging about her wealth and making “millions” on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — wasn’t quite so wealthy as she wanted everyone to think. It turns out she had a TON of knockoff luxury items in her home!

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, shortly after the 49-year-old reality star was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering in 2021, the feds raided her home in Utah. Presumably they were looking for evidence of the wealth she’d accrued by scamming the elderly. But what they ended up seizing was a treasure trove of counterfeit “designer” purses and jewelry. And it wasn’t just one or two! In all, they confiscated more than 50 items from the residence — some of which included fake bags labeled “Louis Vuitton,” “Chanel,” “Fendi” and “Jimmy Choo.” She also allegedly had fake accessories from “Cartier,” “Tiffany & Co.,” “Dior,” “Hermés,” and “Bulgari.”

Related: Jen Shah Reveals She Attempted Suicide Over Online Attacks Amid Legal Woes

Damn…

As you know, the Bravolebrity was busted in March 2021 for carrying out a massive telemarketing scam that targeted hundreds of people, and the court records noted that it was “on or about this time” that the knockoff pieces were taken. As for why this is being revealed now? After Jen shockingly pled guilty in July, the pieces — and some legit designer products — were handed over to help pay $6.5 million of the $9.5 million she owes in restitution. Oof. She still has a long way to go until she pays off that! We wonder how they valued the knockoffs…

On top of the restitution, she faces up to 14 years in prison based on her plea agreement. However, fans won’t know her fate until after the holiday season when she returns to court on January 6, 2023. And they won’t be getting any updates on Bravo either!

Jen did not attend the taping of the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion on Friday. Once folks got wind she was a no-show, she released a statement claiming Bravo execs told her she specifically was “not invited to attend.”

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected discuss this ‘storyline.’ That expectation has no regard fro me or my family’s well-being, so under legal advice I will not be attending reunion.”

See her full statement (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Jen Shah/Instagram]