Jessie J Hospitalized After Scary Meniere’s Disease Diagnosis: ‘I Felt Like I Was Completely Deaf’

It was a scary time over the holidays for Jessie J.

During an Instagram Live with fans, the Bang Bang singer announced she had a major health scare on Christmas Eve after suffering from temporary hearing loss due to Meniere’s disease. The singer had planned a huge Xmas performance on her Insta Live before everything happened and explained to viewers that:

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line. Basically, I got told that I have Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it, and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence.”

OH NO!

Many followers quickly sent their well-wishes to the 32-year-old hitmaker in the comments section, but the Brit assured everyone that she was “fine” and currently recovering at home after the terrifying ordeal. She said:

“I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Meniere’s disease is an inner ear condition that causes sudden vertigo and hearing loss. Unfortunately, there’s no cure for the disease, however, medication is often prescribed to relieve some symptoms and long-term effects.

It’s definitely a difficult time for Jessie, but hopefully, she is getting some much-needed and deserved rest.

[Image via Jessie J/Instagram]