Jewel

Damn! Y'all, Jewel Is RIPPED Now!

OK, Jewel, we see you!

The 51-year-old has gotten seriously fit this summer! On Tuesday, the pop star took to Instagram to look back at the last few months — and it looked like she had an amazing summer! But it was the second slide in the carousel that had most fans’ jaws on the floor — ’cause she was showing off some very muscular arms and legs! Elsewhere in the upload, she shared another gorg pic of her bikini body, too!

Acknowledging her muscles, the pop star captioned the pics:

“Summer recap : more travel, more lifting (because , 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up) more time with family and loved ones, more painting … more adventure , more joy …”

Ch-ch-check it out!

And see the full post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jewel (@jewel)

Incredible!

BTW, she spilled her secret to those ripped muscles, telling a fan:

“Mix of an old 1980’s Calenetics work out (anyone else have the vhs tape as a kid?!) hot yoga , hiking and lifting

That combo is certainly working for her! Reactions? Let us hear ’em (below)!

[Image via Jewel/Instagram]

Sep 16, 2025 15:15pm PDT

