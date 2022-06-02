How Johnny Depp's Standout Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacted To Verdict

She was the MVP of Johnny Depp‘s legal team — which actually might make her the biggest winner of this whole trial.

Camille Vasquez got combative with Amber Heard, pushing the Aquaman star to admit she lied about giving to charity and then to give up two of the major defamation standards: that she wrote the op-ed and that it was about Johnny. Her success in this uphill battle has made her something of a legal star overnight.

So what did she have to say about this big win? Speaking outside the courtroom she stayed on message, telling reporters:

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case.”

Fair enough. It would be pretty gauche to rub Amber’s nose in it — that dynamic was just for trial results after all. Depp’s other lead attorney, Benjamin Chew, followed up by getting maybe a touch more celebratory, saying:

“Our judicial system is predicated on each person’s right to have his or her case heard and we were honored, truly honored, to assist Mr. Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial. We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future.”

See the very measured victory laps (below):

