Did Johnny Depp Push Kate Moss Down The Stairs? Behind Amber Heard's Jab In Testimony...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

One of the big points Johnny Depp defenders have always been able to point to is the fact his exes have defended him. Even when they openly discuss his temper, there are no other accusations of domestic abuse — physically attacking a woman — apart from Amber Heard.

Related: Dirty Dancing Star Jennifer Grey Says Johnny Was ‘Crazy Jealous’ In Memoir

Amber even tipped her hand that this was a problem back in 2019 when her legal team went digging for “documents relating to Mr. Depp’s commission of domestic violence against other romantic partners.” We imagine they didn’t find any, as if they had those exes would have been subpoenaed and forced to tell their stories. Instead, what we got was Amber mentioning something in her testimony back in the 2020 UK libel trial as just a rumor she had heard. She said at the time:

“I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs… I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Amber brought it back up again in her testimony on Thursday — using the rumor to excuse her hitting Johnny, something which has been caught on tape admitting. She was describing an incident in which Johnny was allegedly attacking her when her sister Whitney stepped in and tried “to get Johnny to stop.” But that caused Amber to have to defend her sis — because of Kate Moss:

“Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her, and I don’t even wait… I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait, I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I just swung at him.”

She continued, defending her actions:

“In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow… And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”

And all this was justified, she implies. Why?

“He didn’t push my sister down the stairs.”

Well, as always, that’s going to be up to the jury whether they believe her story. But they also were hit with that suggestion… Implicit in Amber’s testimony this time is the assumption that yes, Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, we all know about it.

But… did it even happen??

Related: Amber Tells For The First Time Grisly Story Of Sexual Assault With A Bottle

Johnny and Kate were one of the Hollywood “It” couples in the 90s, dating from 1993 to 1997. Their PDA was well-known, as were they public fights. They were often seen having shouting matches in public. The worst of their spats, so far as we know, got Johnny arrested — and is so far as we can tell the source of Amber’s rumor.

This was on September 13, 1994 — relatively early in their relationship — when the pair were staying at the Mark Hotel in NYC. Johnny got so upset he infamously trashed his hotel room. Police were called and found Johnny “in a state of possible intoxication”, and he was promptly arrested for criminal mischief. Eventually he was forced to fork over $10k to the hotel in damages and previously owed room fees.

You’ll notice no assault or DV charges. That’s because police reported Kate Moss was completely uninjured. He had just smashed up the room. Speaking on the incident in an interview many years later, he explained:

“I wasn’t embarrassed about it then, and I’m certainly not embarrassed about it now. I mean, you know, I was in a bad mood, I assaulted a hotel room. I broke a lot of stuff. And it felt good. I felt better afterwards. Can’t say that I would recommend it, but, you know, you do what you have to do in the moment. Then you have to do it.”

Hmm. Kate has said very little about their relationship since the breakup. She has never mentioned him committing violence against her. She lamented the breakup more than anything, telling Esquire in a 2012 interview of the split:

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

Again, there is nothing we could find to suggest he ever hit the supermodel, much less threw her down the stairs. She has never said it, he has never said it, no witness ever said it.

Where did Amber hear the rumor? She hasn’t said. But it’s certainly a rumor now. We heard it from Amber Heard. Twice.

What do YOU think, Perezcious paralegals?

[Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube/PNP/WENN]