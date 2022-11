Has Latino music moved on from reggaeton?

This feels like post-reggaeton reggaeton!

Jon Z, Jadakiss, Shootter Ledo, and Boy Wonder CF have all joined forces on a super collab single.

Pa Que Sude / Gonna Make You Sweat is a Spanish-language hip hop/dance reworking of the ’90s classic Gonna Make You Sweat by C&C Music Factor.

Super fun time!

This is the kind of song that will get you hype!

Check it out above!