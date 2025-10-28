Justin Baldoni Has Had Enough! Meghan Markle Deserves This? DRAMA! Charlie Kirk’s Wife Upsetting Many! And: Daily recap time! So much drama! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Johnny Depp’s Comeback - It’s Happening! A Britney Spears Intervention! Kourtney Kardashian Has Triggered Many - Including Me! And More HOT TOPICS! | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Hit HARDER! Diddy’s Prison Scare! Kim Kardashian’s Health Drama!! And More HOT TOPICS! | Perez Hilton Rihanna In Crisis! Colleen Hoover Getting In The Middle Of Things! Louvre Jewelry Heist - New Details! And More HOT TOPICS! Joe Jonas vs Taylor Swift! SOMETHING Is Going On With Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian! It Gets WORSE For Prince Andrew! Too Little Too Late For Blake Lively! And More Hot Topics! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Oct 27, 2025 17:57pm PDT Share This Categories Daily Recap! Justin Baldoni