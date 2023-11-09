Oh No! Kel Mitchell Hospitalized In Los Angeles!

We have some sad news for fans of Kel Mitchell…

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old actor – known for starring in All That, Good Burger, and Kenan & Kel – has been hospitalized. He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in the Los Angeles area via emergency room on Tuesday.

It’s unknown why Kel needed to go, however, witnesses told the outlet the comedian appeared awake and alert when he arrived. He’s still there receiving treatment as of Wednesday night.

Despite his hospitalization, Kel’s Instagram account has remained active. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant’s page has posted mainly promotional material for his projects, including Hollywood Squares and the upcoming movie Good Burger 2. He hasn’t spoken out about his health yet.

We’re hoping Kel is OK and recovers soon from whatever mystery ailment he has right now!

