Kendall Jenner Plans To Quit Modeling & Leave The Spotlight For Good To Pursue THIS Instead! 

Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest supermodels and reality stars in the world. However, she is ready to leave it all behind for “the simple life” — and a new job!

In a joint interview with Gigi Hadid for Vogue on Monday, the 29-year-old television personality revealed she plans to quit modeling and step out of the spotlight for good to pursue her dream career instead. Whoa! You know that Kenny grew up in the public eye after starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians since she was 11 years old. She started modeling as a teen and worked her way to becoming the highest-paid model.

Kendall has since launched her own (controversial) business, 818 Tequila. After KUWTK ended, she moved to Hulu for a new show with her family: The Kardashians. However, filming the series doesn’t fulfill her creatively. She told Vogue:

“It’s not my biggest cup of tea.”

But what does fill her cup? Her true passion is apparently home design. In fact, she wants to give everything up in order to focus on designing houses! She explained:

“I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding.”

Wow! Kendall seems serious about this! It’s safe to say if The Kardashians continues, she would leave the show, too! According to the business owner, she already has a project underway — she is building a house out West. While she loves Los Angeles, she wants a simpler life for herself:

“I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”

Isn’t that a dream for all of us sometimes? Lolz! Kendall added:

“I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I’m a planner.”

Fortunately for Kenny, her bestie believes in her goal! Gigi shared:

“She’s one of the only people that I would let design a house for me.”

Well, it looks like Kendall has her first client lined up when she officially quits her other jobs! Kris Jenner’s daughter went on to say that she is a homebody at heart, adding:

“I love to feel normal. I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name.”

Will Kendall also use a different name when she goes off the grid to design homes? Hmm. It’s hard to imagine she’d ever drop the KarJenner name entirely! But who knows!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Could you see Kendall as a home designer? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, Kendall Jenner/Instagram]