Kendall Jenner Wore THIS To A Wedding?! Major Faux Pas!

Now this is quite a bold look for a wedding guest!

Kendall Jenner has worn some daring outfits in her day — as is only fitting for a high fashion model. We’ve come to expect nothing less than capital-L Lewks from the reality star. But if there was one occasion to “turn it down,” so to speak, it would be your BFF’s wedding… right?

Well, Kenny clearly missed the memo on that one, because her dress for pal Lauren Perez’s wedding reception was a truly risqué little garment. Not to mention risky — the strappy black dress seems like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen!

The 26-year-old shared some snaps to her Instagram Story posing in her eyebrow-raising frock with friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Jessie Jo Stark. The latter shared another shot to her own ‘gram, and dress did seem to do an admirable job keeping Ken covered even as she leaned back into Hailey.

Listen, if it were OUR wedding, we’d be less than pleased to have a guest appear in such a show-stopping number. But in fairness, per the bride’s IG story, the cover star apparently wore something much more low-key (what looks like a traditional, aquamarine bridesmaid dress) for the actual ceremony. Phew!

What do U think, Perezcious readers — should Kendall have gotten something simpler for the celebration? Or is it okay to show that much skin at someone else’s wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

