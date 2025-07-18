Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Legendary Bikini Posing Tips -- And They're VERY Strategic! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Boobs After Plastic Surgery Confession! Hailey Bieber Leaves Fans Gagged Over Latest Rhode Accessory -- That Looks A LOT Like A Tampon Holder! Noah Cyrus Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumors With These Cryptic Song Lyrics! Ali Larter Posts AMAZING Bikini Selfie -- And Shares Strict Routine Before Showing Her Body On Landman! Allison Holker Flaunts HUGE Breast Implants In Pics With New CEO Boyfriend! Look! Amelia Gray Hamlin Bares SO MUCH SKIN As She Removes Bikini On Instagram! Brooks Nader Spotted Walking Around TOPLESS At Mexico Resort After Breakup! Wow! Bethenny Frankel Wears Another Thong Swimsuit After Being Criticized By Mom-Shamers!  Bethenny Frankel Responds To Mom-Shamers Dragging Her Booty-Baring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Look! Love Is Blind Star Breaks Up With Reality Star Girlfriend... Over A Bikini Photo?!? Jordon Hudson Caught Using Bill Belichick's Name To Snag Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover -- But Did It Work?!

Kim Petras

Kim Petras Strips Nearly Naked To Show Off Major Weight Loss!

Kim Petras Strips Nearly Naked To Show Off Major Weight Loss!

These new pics of Kim Petras will have your jaws on the floor! WOW!

On Instagram Thursday, the pop star shared some new snaps of herself in a thong bikini, showing off her incredible body transformation! In one of the pics, she’s not even wearing a top, using her hands to cover her boobs while her face is covered in some big, black sunglasses. In the caption, the 32-year-old cheekily wrote:

“Ugh I never know what to wear #FreakyFittings”

See the pics (below):

Kim petras weight loss
(c) Kim Petras/Instagram
Kim petras weight loss
(c) Kim Petras/Instagram
Kim petras weight loss
(c) Kim Petras/Instagram

Is it hot in here?! Damn!!

Related: Lizzo DID Try Ozempic For Weight Loss — But She Didn’t Stick With It!

The Unholy singer has clearly undergone a major transformation, and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans! In case you aren’t familiar, this is Kim in 2023.

Kim Petras before weight loss
(c) MEGA/WENN

Still gorgeous! But no doubt she’s shed some pounds. In the comments of her post, social media users raved:

“the body is TEA”

“BODY PERFECT!”

“THE blueprint”

“beyond hot”

“MOTHERRR”

“skinny legend”

Some fans raised their concerns, though:

“Not body shaming her at all, but genuinely concerned about her weight.”

“too thin”

“guys who tf is this”

“UNRECOGNIZABLE”

Oh, come on! It’s a BIG change that’ll take some getting used to, but she doesn’t look unhealthy! See her full post HERE.

There have been rumors in the past that Kim possibly used Ozempic to lose weight so quickly. In fact, fans even speculated when she canceled her summer festival gigs last year for “health issues” it could’ve been related to GLP-1 drugs. But she’s neither confirmed nor denied. Is the proof in the pudding??

What do U think of Kim’s new look, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kim Petras/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 18, 2025 11:00am PDT

Share This