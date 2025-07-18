Kim Petras Strips Nearly Naked To Show Off Major Weight Loss!

These new pics of Kim Petras will have your jaws on the floor! WOW!

On Instagram Thursday, the pop star shared some new snaps of herself in a thong bikini, showing off her incredible body transformation! In one of the pics, she’s not even wearing a top, using her hands to cover her boobs while her face is covered in some big, black sunglasses. In the caption, the 32-year-old cheekily wrote:

“Ugh I never know what to wear #FreakyFittings”

See the pics (below):

Is it hot in here?! Damn!!

Related: Lizzo DID Try Ozempic For Weight Loss — But She Didn’t Stick With It!

The Unholy singer has clearly undergone a major transformation, and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans! In case you aren’t familiar, this is Kim in 2023.

Still gorgeous! But no doubt she’s shed some pounds. In the comments of her post, social media users raved:

“the body is TEA” “BODY PERFECT!” “THE blueprint” “beyond hot” “MOTHERRR” “skinny legend”

Some fans raised their concerns, though:

“Not body shaming her at all, but genuinely concerned about her weight.” “too thin” “guys who tf is this” “UNRECOGNIZABLE”

Oh, come on! It’s a BIG change that’ll take some getting used to, but she doesn’t look unhealthy! See her full post HERE.

There have been rumors in the past that Kim possibly used Ozempic to lose weight so quickly. In fact, fans even speculated when she canceled her summer festival gigs last year for “health issues” it could’ve been related to GLP-1 drugs. But she’s neither confirmed nor denied. Is the proof in the pudding??

What do U think of Kim’s new look, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kim Petras/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]