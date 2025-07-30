Kristin Davis Says She Got Angry FOR REAL While Filming Groping Scene On 'Crazy' SATC!

Kristin Davis is recalling the most brutal scene she ever filmed for Sex and the City.

On the latest episode of her podcast Are You A Charlotte?, which dropped on Monday, the 60-year-old actress used her time on-air to recall what she termed “humiliation” for having to film a particularly awful groping scene for the hit HBO show.

As you may recall if you are super fans of the series like us, the episode in question is called The Chicken Dance. It first aired in 1999, during the second season of the hit television show. And it involves a storyline in which Kristin’s character Charlotte had to dance with a lover’s father.

Well, during that dance, the script called for the old man to grope Charlotte. Very, very, very, VERY aggressively. And the director pushed the guy to go even further and further just to get the right shot! Jeez. No wonder Kristin recently said she “did not feel protected” at times during the early days of the show’s long run on HBO…

Anyways, on the podcast, Davis said this about The Chicken Dance an all the brutal old memories it has dug up:

“Just so you know, I have a lot of memories of filming this episode. This episode is kind of up there in the pantheon of very, very difficult episodes to film.”

According to Davis, the grope-dance was the very last scene filmed for that episode. So, everybody was exhausted and “delirious” after putting in such hard work to get the whole thing right. Crew members were even sleeping on set as the scene was being shot!

And through it all, the director was way in the back yelling and screaming to get things right. Kristin recalled:

“My point of view is that, number one, I have to dance with this older man who is going to feel my butt, which I’m mortified about. The director is just yelling at this man. She’s like ‘Harder! Harder! Bigger! Grab her ass! Grab her ass!'”

And she added:

“I’m just like, ‘God, the humiliation factor is so high,’ and there’s like a close-up of him grabbing my butt. How embarrassing.”

Ugh!

The scene was so tough on the actress that she actually got angry — not just as Charlotte in the script, but also for real as Kristin in real life! She recalled how her true emotions pierced right through while acting out the brutal scene:

“I’m mad that I had to do it. I’m mad that this man had to grab my butt. It’s, like, mortifying, you know? And I remember thinking, ‘Man we got a crazy show. Crazy show!'”

They sure did…

