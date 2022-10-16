Watch the LOLs!/hqdefault.jpg" /> Legoland California With A 5 Year Old Is Good In Theory, BUT… | Perez Hilton - Perez Hilton
Our San Diego getaway continues… in Carlsbad! Took the birthday girl to Legoland California! She was sooooo happy! However, some cautionary tips for fellow parents – if you have kids around the same age! Plus, there was one new ride that was SPECTACULAR! For several reasons! We let Mayte decide EVERYTHING we did today and it sure had some interesting results! Watch the LOLs!

Oct 16, 2022 10:00am PDT

