Ambar Lucid is the future!

It took many years for Kali Uchis to break wide, but she did – and we are so happy for her! We predict the same for Ambar Lucid!

It is so exciting to see Latine artists making fully and unapologetically bilingual songs. Tunes that are not just in English and Spanish but that also push genres and boundaries.

Mar De Llanto is real special!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Ambar Lucid!