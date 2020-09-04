YouTube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dead At 26

Another social media personality has passed away at a tragically young age.

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena died at the age of 26 — just weeks before his 27th birthday. The announcement was made on his official Facebook page on Friday, September 4, with the statement reading:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Video: The Shocking Truth Behind Landon Clifford’s Death

After the news broke, thousands of fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the Filipino influencer, who garnered millions of subscribers and followers since joining YouTube about a decade ago.

The comedian became known for his hilarious videos, which include his “LC Learns” series, which is described as “a witty take on daily life situations”; his “Lutobaninat” series, which is described as “your not so typical cooking show where laughter is the main ingredient”; unboxing videos; song covers; and a variety of other content. His channel launched in 2011 and has accumulated 5.39 million subscribers.

Cadena was also reportedly a DJ at the Manila-based radio station iFM 93.9 and studied financial management and business administration at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Manila. He identified himself as a gay man and often spoke about LGBTQ issues. In an October 2018 tweet, he wrote that coming out was “a process.”

Related: Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead At 24

Many fellow social media personalities honored Lloyd following the news of his death. Radio DJ and vlogger Andi Manzano Reyes wrote in the comments section of the post:

“This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Llyod.”

Meanwhile, influencer Mark Averilla (aka Macoy Dubs) grieved over the loss of his friend and fellow Colegio de San Juan de Letran graduate, writing:

“It’s hard to accept because Lloyd was a very good friend to us. He deserves all the success he has received”

While we still have no idea how Lloyd died, we do know in June, the comedian revealed in a vlog post that his father had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Our hearts go out to the vlogger’s loved ones as they wait for answers.

[Image via YouTube]