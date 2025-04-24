Remember Controversial Love Is Blind Couple Colleen & Matt? She Admits They Had To Get Through 'So Many Challenges'!

Love did not come without its “challenges” for Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton!

Remember them? They got engaged sight unseen after meeting in the pods during the third season of Love Is Blind. Once Colleen and Matt returned to the real world, the journey to the aisle was difficult! They faced some ups and a lot of downs, even getting into a massive fight over her conversation with co-star and former suitor Cole Barnett about how they would have gone after each other outside the show. Matt’s explosive reaction was a massive red flag for viewers! Some even went as far as to claim Colleen was in an abusive relationship, especially after they felt she had a frightened look on her face during the reunion. However, she later denied the allegations.

The pair ultimately went through with the wedding. Four years later, Matt and Colleen are still together! Speculation they are heading for divorce has run rampant in her comments as she hasn’t worn her ring or posted him in a while on Instagram (seemingly since September 2024), but the ballet dancer made it clear that is not the case!

Speaking to Us Weekly at Us + Maidenform’s Reality Star Style Awards party in New York City on Tuesday, Colleen shared that they are “doing great” and “living blissfully” with her husband. Hmm. Guess that answers everyone’s questions about if they’re together. However, their relationship is not easy-breezy 100 percent of the time! The former reality star acknowledged “it’s a lot of work,” and they overcame so much these past few years together, such as the criticism from fans. She explained:

“Oh gosh, we had so many challenges. Of course, staying together, but also, I would say with all the audience and all the eyeballs is definitely the hardest to go through and all of the opinions and everything. I would say that was 100 percent the biggest challenge.”

It’s not only the hate from social media users. There are, of course, everyday life challenges couples experience as well. Colleen added:

“But then, you have your own everyday challenges that you go through in a relationship and a marriage. With everything, it’s definitely a pressure cooker, so you just have to be strong with yourself and with your relationship.”

So true.

What was smooth sailing for Matt and Colleen, though? Moving in together. As you may recall, they did not live together after two years of marriage. They wanted to wait until their respective apartment leases were up and get to know each other better before looking for a house. The couple are living together now – and it has been an “easy” time for them. Colleen shared:

“We took our time. It was actually a very easy transition. I always thought that the first year moving in with a boy would be a struggle, but no, it was really easy.”

Now, the performer is looking forward to their future together. At this time, she said they don’t have any specific goals. They are in a “going where the wind takes us” sort of mentality since, as Colleen pointed out, they are “still very young.” However, the Netflix personality noted she does “have a ton of baby fever,” which increases “every time” she sees “a little cute stinking baby — and especially with Vienna,” her co-stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux’s daughter. Colleen continued:

“I think [Matt] definitely wants a bunch of kids, but he doesn’t really necessarily know what it takes. I would say I would have the most baby fever [out of the two of us.]”

Everyone will have to wait and see where the wind will take Matt and Colleen, whether it’s to expand their family or whatever! But for now, it has them sticking together, even through life’s challenges! Watch her interview (below):

What are your reactions to the update about Colleen and Matt, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised they’ve been together this long? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Colleen Reed/Instagram, Love Is Blind/Kinetic Content]