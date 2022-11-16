Mariah Carey Officially Loses Out On Being The ONLY 'Queen Of Christmas' Following Trademark Dispute!

Mariah Carey is going to be one angry elf.

If you haven’t heard, the All I Want For Christmas Is You songstress took legal action in response to the holiday hit’s ongoing popularity, attempting to trademark the moniker Queen of Christmas for herself.

The 53-year-old quietly filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office back in March of 2021 with the intention of laying legal claim to the title, as reported by CBS in August. However, the attempt was made public back in July after fellow Christmas fanatic Elizabeth Chan claimed she also had stake in the name, prompting her attorney, Louis W. Tompros to file a declaration of opposition to the Fantasy singer’s attempt on behalf of Chan. And it officially looks like the latter’s filing was successful.

Chan announced Tuesday the US Trademark and Appeal Board denied Mimi’s attempt to exclusively acquire the name, as well as Princess of Christmas, and the acronym QOC, which she allegedly intended to use in her music and for the sale of merchandise. Chan explained in a press statement following the decision:

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism.”

She added:

“As an independent artist and small business owner, my life’s work is to bring people together for the holiday season, which is how I came to be called the Queen of Christmas. I wear that title as a badge of honor and with full knowledge that it will be — and should be — bestowed on others in the future.”

The musician then concluded her statement:

“My goal in taking on this fight was to stand up to trademark bullying not just to protect myself, but also to protect future Queens of Christmas.”

Elizabeth previously explained to Variety back in August, ahead of the release of her 12th Christmas album, 12 Months of Christmas:

“Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth. And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned. It’s not just about the music business — She’s trying to trademark this in every imaginable way — clothing, liquor products, masks, dog collars — it’s all over the map. If you knit a Queen of Christmas sweater, you should be able to sell it on Etsy to somebody else so they can buy it for their grandma. It’s crazy — it would have that breadth of registration.”

Well, we can’t say we disagree with her sentiment, legally. However, Miss Mariah will continue to be the Queen of Christmas for many in spirit! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think of the decision (below)!

[Images via Justin Bieber & Elizabeth Chan/YouTube]