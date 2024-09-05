Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Meghan Markle Gets REJECTED! What Is Wrong With Katy Perry? So Much! Dancing With The Stars Controversy! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Why Does Brad Pitt Get A Free Pass? Taylor Swift Should Be Upset! Lady GaGa Wants You To See… | The Perez Hilton Show Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Ben Affleck Is A Cheater! Is Brittany Mahomes Really That Bad? Blake Lively Is Over It! Mariah Carey’s Family Tragedy! Katy Perry IMPLODES! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Jennifer Lopez Back To Work - Mistake? Sabrina Carpenter Mania! RFK Jr Craziness! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Sabrina Carpenter! Charli XCX! Tim Walz! Bennifer! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Chappell Roan Misses The Mark! Shawn Mendes In Crisis! Sabrina Carpenter’s Messy Relationship! Billionaire Vanishes! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Outs Herself! Chappell Roan Is So Close! Taylor Swift Is Triumphant! Justice For Matthew Perry! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Ickiness! Olympics DRAMA! Fat Camp! Bennifer’s Back! Bravolebrity SCAMMING! And More! | Perez Hilton Katy Perry’s New Song - LIFETIMES Review! I’m Worried For Taylor Swift! Selena Gomez Is Such A Hypocrite! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Britney Spears Betrayed By Her Sons - Again! Cardi B Pregnant In A FIGHTING Mood! Ben Affleck’s Midlife Crisis! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Pray For Pete Davidson! Taylor Swift INSANITY! Poor Shawn Mendes! Simone Biles Under Attack! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show

Daily Recap!

Meghan Markle Gets REJECTED! What Is Wrong With Katy Perry? So Much! Dancing With The Stars Controversy! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show

Meghan Markle Gets REJECTED! What Is Wrong With Katy Perry? So Much! Dancing With The Stars Controversy! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show

Royal tea is extra tasty! And all the other drama is next level today!

Watch!

Enjoy!

SHARE!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2024 17:16pm PDT

Share This