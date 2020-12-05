Miley Cyrus Asks Out A Fan On TikTok!

Miley Cyrus is single and apparently ready to mingle!

The Wrecking Ball singer spoke about her tricky love life in the time of quarantine in a recent interview with Howard Stern, teasing that she’s having lots of “FaceTime sex.” What she didn’t say was how she was meeting people, but now we have an idea…

Related: Miley Calls Liam Hemsworth Marriage ‘Last Attempt To Save Myself’

A fan tagged her in a video on TikTok Thursday; the woman, who goes by the username @ElBlakee (we don’t know her, but she boasts 600k followers), dances to Miley’s Plastic Hearts while a caption on the screen reads:

“If Miley comments I’ll get whatever tattoo she says”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Miley, who has been interacting with fans a lot lately, ups the ante, responding to the already very tattoo-covered woman early Friday morning:

“How about the time and place of our first date?”

Daaang! It’s not clear if Miley was serious or just being flirty, but El Blake makes it clear enough she’s up for it, writing back:

“I’m down to take you out anytime”

Wow! Hot! Sounds like they’ll be putting in some face time later…

Wouldn’t it be amazing if this was Miley’s next longterm relationship, and we all watched it happen on TikTok? LOLz!

[Image via Miley Cyrus/YouTube/ElBlakee/Instagram.]