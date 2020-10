Perez was not in a good head space when he woke up on Mayte’s birthday. Guilt, exhaustion and anxiety got the best of him! BUT… the day turned out to be magical! HEALING! We have lots of unboxing fun! A pool party! A mukbang! Grandma! Her sibling! And more!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to get Perez’s new memoir!