My Explosive BuzzFeed Interview! On Video! Unedited! | Perez Hilton

When this journalist from BuzzFeed reached out to set up a chat with Perez, he was prepared for the worst. We also thought it would be smart to record the whole conversation, which she was also doing on her end! Here it is. As always, we are very honest. And there’s a lot you may not know or would have expected! Watch!

P.S. The article turned out just as bad/worse than we had predicted!

Jan 20, 2022 11:45am PDT

