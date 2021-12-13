My Kids Try Ethiopian Food For The First Time! | Perez Hilton

We love exposing the kids to new experiences! New places! New cultures! New food! Wish we could do more traveling right now, but – this worked nicely! Took the kids to Little Ethiopia and we sat down for a delicious outdoor meal at one of the many restaurants there. We got to eat with our hands too! That’s not so new for them! ????

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of our mukbang videos!

Start your 2022 off right – with our new CBD gummies! CLICK HERE to learn more at MyTrue10.com