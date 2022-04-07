My Kids Try In-N-Out Burger FOR THE FIRST TIME! And Grandma Joins Us Too! | Perez Hilton

Our eldest is 9 and none of our children had ever been to In-N-Out. Until today! Mega cheat meal! And Momma Perez tagged along for dinner! We hadn’t been to one in years. Some things were just as good as before. Some weren’t. And we ordered something we hadn’t ever had there before! The kids had varying reactions! Watch to check it all out!

Enjoy! SHARE!

No guilt after this! Back on our healthy grind and that includes MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s mukbang videos!