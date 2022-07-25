My Mom Got REAL MAD At Me Because I Took Her To The Spa At Red Rock Casino! This Video Is Insane!!! | Perez Hilton

Most people would be thrilled if their son surprised them with a massage from a fancy hotel. Not Momma Perez! Watch to find out why and see all the craziness! The kids, however, were in heaven with all the fun we got up to at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas! If you’ve got children, this is a place to visit or stay! We show you all the reasons why and more! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Thank God that Perez took some My True 10 today! CLICK HERE to get our gummies at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!