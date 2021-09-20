My Mom Was In The Worst Mood! This Is How I Cheered Her Up - Vegas Style! | Perez Hilton And Family

Grandma hit a wall! Not literally, but… it was that time in the vacation. You know what we mean! So, to turn her frown upside down we took her to the Excalibur, which is one of her favorite places to gamble at in Las Vegas. Perez doesn’t gamble, but we do love seeing shows. It makes our heart very happy! And there are SO MANY shows to see in Sin City! Each casino has multiple entertainment options! We had never heard of Mac King before, but we decided to check him out at the Excalibur and are so glad we did! He combines comedy and magic in a very special way. A real old school charm to his show! Another thing we LOVE about Vegas is that unlike Broadway and other venues, the audience is such an important part of the show here. And you so often have a chance to participate! Mac King had J.R. Hilton help him out during his show – and he didn’t even know who Perez was! Afterwards, we let Momma Perez gamble even longer and we took the kids to the Excalibur arcade. There was a teachable moment with Mia there. And then we all headed to Fremont Street. We were very excited to do their zipline with our son, but… watch to find out why it wasn’t meant to be! We had some food at White Castle, which was actually our first time ever eating there, and we have some thoughts! And, a surprise for mom at the end that left her VERY happy!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

And CLICK HERE to experience the difference! Find out what makes our new CBD gummies, My True 10, THE BEST!