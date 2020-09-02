Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Turning 50 With JAW-DROPPING Bikini Pic

Wow. We are just going to say it, we cannot believe Padma Lakshmi is 50 years old! If you’re only as old as you feel, she must feel in the prime of her life!

The Top Chef host celebrated her big 5-0 by showing off her absolutely jaw-dropping bikini body on social media, first with an Instagram post in which she reflected on her past year.

She wrote thoughtfully:

“This year has been a mix of misery and elation. The whole world was swallowed up by the plague In March. We were lucky but so many weren’t and I felt an impending doom, a creeping anxiety I could not shake. Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too. So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices. But personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time-all under one roof. We became closer. And professionally, I finally got to show the world what I would do if I got to build a show from scratch. ‘Taste the Nation’ was well received beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes! But the best of all was hearing how all of you felt when you watched it, reading how families watched together. The episode with my mother and littlehands felt like a tribute to all my mother and millions of other immigrant parents had sacrificed.”

She continued:

“I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love. I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me. Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip. I have loved sharing it with all of you everyday (even you Trump supporters really those that disagree with me) #thisis50 #virgoseason”

Spending time thinking of others before thinking of yourself. It’s a great trait for someone so successful. It also helps take the edge off what is essentially also a TOTAL THIRST TRAP! We mean, look at this pic!

But if you think that’s impressive, her series of Twitter photos later in the day will just blow you away. She posted:

50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started✨ pic.twitter.com/1bBYCxqKgN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

Just a little bit cold ???? pic.twitter.com/jrp2Wl4H4T — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

Amazing! Keep it up, gurl!

Oh, and happy birthday!

