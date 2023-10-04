Rachel Bilson Says It's 'Weird' When Men In Their 40s Have Only Slept With 4 Women!

Rachel Bilson just drew a line in the sand!

Speaking on her Broad Ideas podcast Monday, the OC alum threw out a pretty specific metric about her expectations for a single guy she meets in his 40s.

During a convo with cohost Olivia Allen and producer Rob Holysz about revealing their number of sexual partners and the stigmas around it, Rachel threw out a number she thought struck her as a “little weird”:

“This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he only slept with four women…”

That’s weird? Apparently so! She and Olivia both reasoned it was somewhat comforting when a guy had a higher number of sexual partners — because it showed a certain amount of “swag.” Huh.

Rachel did capitulate right away that even if the number strikes her as awfully low, it obviously wasn’t “fair” of her to judge:

“But it all depends… Maybe he’s been in decade relationships, totally respectable.”

Ultimately she came to the conclusion it might be too weird to even bring it up while dating her 40s though, deciding:

“I don’t know that I would ask anymore.”

Hmm. What would YOU consider a low number for a guy you date? A high one? What’s a red flag to our readers? Let us know in the comments and watch the full convo (below)!

[Image via Rachel Bilson/Universal Pictures/YouTube.]