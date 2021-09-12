Red Rock And Boy Bands! The Mojave Desert And The Backstreet Boys & NSYNC Supergroup With Boyz II Men! | Perez Hilton

The best vacation ever! Really making THE MOST of every day! And so much variety to what we’re doing! Today we paid a visit to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, our first time ever going there. Las Vegas is so gorgeous! And not just the fancy hotels! After our breathtaking nature adventure, dad went to see The Afterparty – the very special concert featuring members of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Boyz II Men. Plus, multiple guest performers, including Bobby Brown! It was so lit! And we got lots of footage of it all! Watch HERE!

