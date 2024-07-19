Scandalous!!! It’s the Perez Hilton Show! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Johnny Depp Fans Are Mad At Me! The New Jennifer Lopez! Shannen Doherty Sadness! Adele vs Taylor Swift And MORE! | Perez Hilton Shannen Doherty’s Secret! Is Princess Catherine Being Safe? Katy Perry Needs Your Help! The Donald Trump Disaster! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Alec Baldwin Is A Free Man! Katy Perry’s Comeback Is Reviled! Donald Trump Keeps America Safe! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is A Mastermind! Rich People Problems! Latinos Do It Better! And MORE! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 18, 2024 17:21pm PDT Share This Categories Daily Recap! PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article