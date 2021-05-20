9 People Presumed Dead After Selfie Goes Horribly Wrong

Nine people are presumed dead following a selfie attempt in a popular Indonesian hot spot earlier this month.

According to reports, a group of 19 people were aboard a boat on the Kedung Ombo Boyolali Reservoir in Central Java. As the boat, captained by a 13-year-old, was about to dock at a floating stall, a large number of passengers moved to the front for a photo. With the weight of the vessel unbalanced, the boat capsized and all passengers were tossed into the water, including several children. How scary!

Upon investigation, it turned out nobody was wearing a lifejacket. In fact there was no other safety equipment available onboard either.

Related: Salma Hayek Almost DIED Of Covid?? Behind Her Secret Battle…

As of Tuesday, seven individuals had been confirmed dead, having drowned. Two more have been presumed dead, though their bodies have yet to be recovered. The victims range from 4 to 38 years old.

Central Java Police Chief Inspector General Ahmad Luthfi confirmed the accident to CNN Indonesia, explaining:

“[The boat] was about to reach its destination, but suddenly many shifted forward to the front of the boat to take selfies. The boat was unbalanced, and overturned, all passengers were thrown into the reservoir.”

Among some of the people found was a mother and her twins, who were still cradling each other underwater. Another passenger lost five of his family members in the tragedy. So, so sad.

Eye-witnesses told Kompas that the destination is a popular selfie spot for tourists and visitors. Having seen the accident, they explained the boat began taking on water the moment the passengers shifted to the front of the boat for the pic. While they may have tried to fix the situation, the capsize was irreversible.

Related: Twitter Is Thristing After… Prince William?? See The Pic HERE!

Police are now investigating if the boat’s operator — who, as we mentioned, was just 13 — bears any responsibility for the incident. The vehicle involved was allegedly only supposed to carry a maximum of 14 people, for instance.

Sadly, the nine presumed victims of this boating tragedy are not the first to die in this fashion in Indonesia. Given the country is made up of more than 17,000 islands, boating is an incredibly popular mode of transportation for locals, but there remains a server lack in safety standards. In 2018, a ferry with 200 passengers sank, leaving only 21 survivors.

Thinking of all the lives lost during this unfortunate accident and sending love to families now in mourning… May they all rest in peace.

[Image via CNN Indonesia/YouTube]