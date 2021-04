Two hundred employees at Simon & Schuster are upset that the publishing company plans to release books from Donald Trump cronies Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pence. Should they cancel the deals? Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez went at it on TV. Who was in the wrong? Perez lets you know! And David Dobrik exposed over bedroom antics. Someone went too far!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s daily recap videos!