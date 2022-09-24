Summer Camp Tears! Meltdown Over Soccer! Plus, A Sizzling New Show In Las Vegas With Hot Women AND Men - ROUGE!

Parenting is so hard because people are so complex. Every child is different. Every one deals with stress or fatigue or drama in their own ways. Today, our middle child – Mia – was in a MOOD. It was hurting our feelings, actually. So… we had to work through that! Then, Perez had to make an appearance on a local TV station in Las Vegas and had dinner at a new Italian restaurant in Henderson, Rosa Ristorante. Capped off this very eventful day by seeing the new show at The Strat, Rouge, which is the only adult show in Vegas with men and women. We have so many thoughts! Check out our review and action-packed vlog! Watch!

