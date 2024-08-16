Sydney Sweeney Posts Bootylicious 'Thirst Trap' -- Despite Still Being Engaged?!

DAYUM, Sydney Sweeney!

The Anyone But You star took to her Instagram on Friday for a bona fide thirst trap! The pics rather focused not on her “best tits in Hollywood” as her grandmother famously put it, but on her peachy derriere! It worked, too — the post got over 2.5 million likes in just 2 hours!

The Immaculate actress/producer hilariously called herself out for posting the shamelessly sexy swimsuit content, captioning the carousel of pics:

“i think they call this a thirst trap”

That they do, that they do… See the pics for yourself (below)!

The thing is, Sydney may have given the wrong impression!

A thirst trap is generally for single folks putting their wares on display! And the 26-year-old is very much engaged to Jonathan Davino! They were photographed on a date night just last month!

We highly doubt Sydney was intending to imply she and her man had split. But it definitely got a LOT of guys shooting their shot in the comments anyway! LOLz!

[Image via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]