Taking My Kids To Quite The EXTRAVAGANZA In Las Vegas - Literally! Must Watch This!!! | Perez Hilton

Looking for a family-friendly outing in Las Vegas? Extravaganza really lives up to its name! is a must for children of all ages! The variety show at Bally’s is sensational! Truly a little bit of everything for everyone! Acrobatics! Death-defying stunts! Stunning visuals! Dancing! Holograms! Songs from your favorite icons! And more!!! Such a crowd-please! And they have brought back the showgirl and are keeping her legacy alive in the Jubilee Theater! This is a big production and a great time! Must see!! And we’ve got some highlights for you HERE! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Enjoy some of our gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s videos about Las Vegas!