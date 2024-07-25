Taylor Swift's BFF Is Pregnant -- And Announces It In The Cutest Way With This Special Nod To The Singer!

Taylor Swift is going to be an auntie!!!

If you’re a Swiftie, you probably know her BFF since childhood is Abigail Anderson Berard. And she just announced she’s having a baby with husband Charles Berard! On Wednesday, the redhead took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself snacking on Cheez-Its in a black shirt unbuttoned to perfectly show off her baby bump. OMG! And she gave the SWEETEST nod to her BFF! In her caption, she wrote:

“I’m having his babyyyy…”

This, of course, is a famous line from Taylor’s song But Daddy I Love Him off her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department. See (below):

Awww!

Abigail didn’t reveal many other details, but did include a blue heart — possibly indicating she’s be welcoming a boy!

In the comments, the Blank Space singer couldn’t help but hype her friend up, writing:

“When the internet says ‘MOTHER’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean”

HA!

We love their dynamic! Congratulations, Abigail and Charles!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)!

[Images via Abigail Anderson/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]