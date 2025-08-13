Taylor Swift Roasts Travis Kelce With Her REAL First Reaction To The Way He Asked Her Out On New Heights!

Taylor Swift finally joined boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast on Wednesday evening, and it was magical right from the start!

As soon as Jason Kelce introduced her, he asked why the heck she was doing this show when she had so many other things to do! And she explained it was because she owes them one!

“This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend.”

Awww! Then she jabbed her BF by adding:

“Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app two years ago.”

Ha! She’s referring of course to Trav lamenting very publicly on the podcast two years ago that he saw Tay’s show at Arrowhead but failed to meet her. He also admitted his plan was to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it!

Jason asked a followup we think many fans have been wondering since way back in 2023… Did Travis ever actually give Taylor that friendship bracelet?? The answer is NO! Tay sounded rather defeated as she admitted:

“I’ve never seen the original.”

However, the public declaration was enough of a gift:

“It was such a wild, romantic gesture to be like, ‘I WANNA DATE YOU!'”

But, uh, that wasn’t how she saw it at first! She finally admitted that her initial reaction to hearing about this football player’s podcast was a bit different:

“At first when I looked at it I was like, ‘This dude didn’t get a meet-and-greet, and he’s making it everyone’s problem.'”

Trav joked that it should have been a perk of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs that he’d get to meet someone playing at Arrowhead. She pointed out he never even reached out to her management to ask! Ha! He thought he’d just be let in because he knows the stadium workers! Tay quipped:

“That’s how it works in 1973!”

But she rolled the idea around in her head, and things changed:

“When I thought about it, I was like, ‘Actually we live in a day and age where, like, I’m not a very online person at all, not like on social media, I’m genuinely terrified to open my DMs… This kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, ‘I wanna date you! Do you wanna go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet, do you wanna date me?'”

And that’s when it hit her…

“I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Travis chimed in:

“And I was sitting there at the Eras Tour, listening to every single one of those songs, like, ‘I know what she wants me to do.'”

OK, we’re not buying that one! But in this one case, taking the direct approach worked! Tay said it was OK because Trav is “the good kind of crazy”:

“It was wild, but it worked.”

But guys… don’t with the boomboxes, outside the windows. Find your own original version. Just try to be genuine with it!

[Image via New Heights/Twitter/MEGA/WENN.]